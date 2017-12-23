Analyzing Delcath Systems (DCTHD) & Insulet (PODD)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS: DCTHD) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,278.64% -3,960.73% -165.16% Insulet -6.66% -43.85% -6.26%

Delcath Systems has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.99 million 0.12 -$17.97 million ($1,377.67) 0.00 Insulet $366.99 million 10.97 -$28.87 million ($0.50) -138.34

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insulet. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Delcath Systems and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 0 5 10 0 2.67

Insulet has a consensus price target of $60.77, suggesting a potential downside of 12.15%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Summary

Insulet beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc. is a late-stage clinical development company with early commercial activity in Europe focused on cancers of the liver. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company developing its product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS). The Company’s system delivers and filters melphalan hydrochloride, which is marketed as a device under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT). The Company’s focus is on the execution of the clinical development program (CDP) in ocular melanoma liver metastases (mOM), intrahepatic cholangiocarncinoma (ICC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or primary liver) and other cancers that are metastatic to the liver.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM). The Omnipod System features two discreet devices that eliminate the need for a bulky pump, tubing and separate blood glucose meter, provides for virtually pain-free automated cannula insertion, communicates wirelessly and integrates a blood glucose meter. The Omnipod System is a discreet two part design, the Omnipod device (Pod) and the PDM that eliminates the need for the external tubing required with conventional pumps. The Pod is a self-adhesive device that the patient fills with insulin and wears directly on the body.

