Analyzing Arista Networks (ANET) & Oclaro (OCLR)

Oclaro (NASDAQ: OCLR) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oclaro and Arista Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oclaro 24.31% 28.11% 21.31% Arista Networks 25.10% 24.76% 15.89%

This table compares Oclaro and Arista Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oclaro $600.97 million 1.93 $127.85 million $0.89 7.72 Arista Networks $1.13 billion 15.31 $184.18 million $4.82 49.08

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Oclaro. Oclaro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Oclaro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oclaro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Arista Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oclaro has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Networks has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oclaro and Arista Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oclaro 0 2 10 1 2.92 Arista Networks 0 12 18 0 2.60

Oclaro currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.38%. Arista Networks has a consensus target price of $203.74, indicating a potential downside of 13.87%. Given Oclaro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oclaro is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Oclaro on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc. is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. The Company’s product offerings include client side transceivers, line side transceivers, tunable laser transmitters, lithium niobate modulators, transponder modules, and discrete lasers and receivers. It designs, manufactures and markets optical components, modules and subsystems that generate, detect, combine and separate light signals in optical communications networks. The Company supplies transmission products at the component level and the module level into 10 gigabits per second (Gb/s), 40 Gb/s and 100 Gb/s communications solutions.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and its Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The programmability of EOS has allowed it to create a set of software applications that address the requirements of cloud networking, including workflow automation, network visibility and analytics, and has also allowed it to integrate with a range of third-party applications for virtualization, management, automation, orchestration and network services. EOS supports cloud and virtualization solutions, including VMware NSX, Microsoft System Center and other cloud management frameworks.

