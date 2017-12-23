Analysts Expect US Ecology Inc (ECOL) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.56. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). US Ecology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $135.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 3,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology (NASDAQ ECOL) traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,131.79, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/analysts-expect-us-ecology-inc-ecol-to-announce-0-62-earnings-per-share.html.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.