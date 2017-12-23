Analysts Expect Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.14. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.09 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

In related news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $76,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Spurbeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,310 shares of company stock worth $283,780. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $141,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining (CDE) traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 1,846,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,072. The company has a market cap of $1,383.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

