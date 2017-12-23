Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 926,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 625,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $143.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.58.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. The Company’s two lead product candidates in development are Ampion for osteoarthritis of the knee and Optina for diabetic macular edema.
