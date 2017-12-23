Amgen (AMGN) Given a $192.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cann restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.94.

Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ AMGN) traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.42. 1,469,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,967. The company has a market cap of $128,253.88, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 12-month low of $145.62 and a 12-month high of $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 29.90%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

Amgen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $694,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total transaction of $283,573.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $1,509,339. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 47,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

