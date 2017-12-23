Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 29,670 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Scholastic worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth $141,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 33.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL) opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,417.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $141,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $112,399.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,638. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

