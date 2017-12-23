American International Group Inc. Buys 3,479 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) opened at $17.50 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,340.00, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Securities lifted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other news, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 370,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $153,991.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $184,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

