American Express Company (AXP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 269,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of American Express worth $837,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $9,383,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,651,800.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $926,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,310 shares of company stock worth $42,478,329 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company ( NYSE:AXP ) opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85,497.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $100.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.28.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

