American Century Companies Inc. Has $42.43 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (C)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C) opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $200,468.23, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $77.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 18.11%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $95.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura raised their target price on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.92 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

