Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ DOX) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 379,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,359. Amdocs has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

