Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Boosted by Asset Advisors Corp

Asset Advisors Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) opened at $1,068.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $789.62 and a one year high of $1,086.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $740,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.14. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $22.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,055.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

