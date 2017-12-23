Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.14 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.61% of Kornit Digital worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Unterberg Capital LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,310,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 441,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) opened at $16.50 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.43 and a P/E ratio of -1,650.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

