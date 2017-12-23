Agree Realty (ADC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Outperform”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several other research reports. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $51.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE ADC) opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,498.48, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Agree Realty had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $30.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $163,911.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clayton R. Thelen bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,417.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,299,000 after acquiring an additional 129,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,161,000 after buying an additional 214,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

