Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.09

News stories about Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agnico Eagle Mines earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 46.5708542530947 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 1,260,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,318.72, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 44.32 and a beta of -0.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut, as well as exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It operates through the business units: Northern Business, which consists of its operations in Canada and Finland, such as the LaRonde mine, the Lapa mine, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank mine, the Meliadine project and the Malartic Mine in Canada, as well as the Kittila mine in Finland; Southern Business, which consists of its operations in Mexico, such as the Pinos Altos mine that includes the Creston Mascota deposit and the La India mine owned by its indirect subsidiary, as well as Exploration Group, which focuses on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources, and new development opportunities in gold producing regions.

