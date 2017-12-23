Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 178.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,625 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Perry sold 25,001 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 10,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $307,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,428.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

