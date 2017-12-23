Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,300.41, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, COO Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Fussner sold 18,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $433,752.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,114.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products, primarily in North and South America, and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States.

