Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 7,290.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 24.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ADSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $473,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 19,998,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $435,368,302.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,054,542 shares of company stock valued at $436,731,481 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,083.97, a PE ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.67. Advanced Disposal Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.11 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

