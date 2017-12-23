Accenture’s (ACN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note released on Friday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $151.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.74.

Shares of Accenture (ACN) traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Accenture has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $98,460.00, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 9.43%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard P. Clark sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $451,196.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $791,274.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total value of $86,651.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,479,125. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 179,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,466,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,115,000 after purchasing an additional 125,739 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

