Accenture (ACN) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.74.

Shares of Accenture (NYSE ACN) traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a market cap of $98,460.00, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 9.43%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total value of $86,651.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $297,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,325 shares of company stock worth $11,479,125. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 23.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

