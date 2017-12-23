Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 114,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) opened at $140.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378,960.50, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/academy-capital-management-inc-tx-decreases-stake-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.