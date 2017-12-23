Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 114,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.
