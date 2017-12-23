8,095 Shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 47,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 257,531 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $494,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE GCP) opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2,313.84, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 124.93%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, Director Phillip J. Mason acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $89,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,542.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

