6,089 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 6.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 8.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PetMed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $887,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $35,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ PETS) opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.24, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 31.46%. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

