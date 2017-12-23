$5.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alliqua Biomedical Inc (ALQA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) will announce $5.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alliqua Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Alliqua Biomedical reported sales of $4.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliqua Biomedical will report full year sales of $5.16 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $22.46 million to $24.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliqua Biomedical.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliqua Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alliqua Biomedical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliqua Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliqua Biomedical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alliqua Biomedical were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) opened at $1.88 on Friday. Alliqua Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $9.72, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and Choice Therapeutics, Inc The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds.

