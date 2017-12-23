2,000 Shares in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,441 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,651,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,534,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,786,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE IBM) opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corp. has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $182.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141,599.80, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 68.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BidaskClub upgraded International Business Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. UBS restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.24.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

