$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Crown reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Crown had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,419. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $7,530.00, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Crown by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Crown by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

