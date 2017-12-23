14,900 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS set a $20.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ( NYSE:TEVA ) opened at $18.75 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,729.20, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.10%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

