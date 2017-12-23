144,299 Shares in Immersion Co. (IMMR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,299 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 14.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Immersion by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Raging Capital Management, Llc purchased 154,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,828.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,432,482 shares of company stock worth $10,166,370. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Immersion Co. (IMMR) opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 100.50% and a negative net margin of 190.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial.

