12,607 Shares in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TACT ) opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.92. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Tracey S. Chernay sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $199,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,430.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,663 shares of company stock worth $1,360,511. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

