$110.01 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (POWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $110.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.01 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $101.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $110.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $433.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $478.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $477.15 million to $480.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Power Integrations.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.82 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Power Integrations (POWI) traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,446. The company has a market capitalization of $2,246.59, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $86.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.
In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $794,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $55,144.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,087.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,089 shares of company stock worth $5,077,253. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 71.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.
