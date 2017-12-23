$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $2,280.00, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

