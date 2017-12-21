Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $35.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.46 million. Autoweb posted sales of $40.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $35.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $144.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $148.63 million to $149.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Autoweb had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Autoweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Autoweb in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Autoweb (AUTO) opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Autoweb news, EVP Kimberly Boren sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey H. Coats sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $168,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc, formerly Autobytel Inc, is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

