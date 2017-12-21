Zacks: Analysts Expect INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) to post $756.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for INC Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $748.00 million. INC Research posted sales of $262.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that INC Research will report full year sales of $756.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow INC Research.

INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). INC Research had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $592.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on INC Research in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INC Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of INC Research in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group raised INC Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on INC Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in INC Research by 3,536.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in INC Research by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in INC Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in INC Research by 74.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in INC Research by 1,337.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after buying an additional 556,439 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,945. INC Research has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,283.36, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

INC Research

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

