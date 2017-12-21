Yirendai (YRD) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yirendai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yirendai from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Yirendai in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,680.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.27 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 70.10%. Yirendai’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Yirendai will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in Yirendai by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,377,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 519,576 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yirendai by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. The Company conducts its business in China, through Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd. (Heng Ye) and its consolidated variable interest entity, Heng Cheng Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd.

