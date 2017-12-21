Wartsila Oyj (WRTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wartsila Oyj (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Wartsila Oyj (WRTBY) opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Wartsila Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas power plants, multi-fuel power plants, and liquid fuel power plants, as well as seals, bearings, and associated equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industry sectors.

