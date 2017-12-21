Vetr Lowers Netflix (NFLX) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $212.23 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an in-line rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.55.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ NFLX) opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Netflix has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $204.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,400.00, a P/E ratio of 192.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Netflix had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $735,516.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.89, for a total value of $359,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,527.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,518 shares of company stock valued at $48,810,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

