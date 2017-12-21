Traders Buy Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $104.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.38 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, AbbVie had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. AbbVie traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $97.92Specifically, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $8,569,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,136,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 218,193 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $20,512,323.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 492,030 shares in the company, valued at $46,255,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,375 shares of company stock worth $47,827,450. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.80% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,418,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,933 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 127,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,754,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

