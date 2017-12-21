Tapestry Inc (TPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,799,300 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 14,137,625 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,773,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tapestry (NYSE TPR) opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12,350.00, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $153,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $552,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $4,916,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

