Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE: TVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2017 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2017 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.50.

11/30/2017 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2017 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

11/9/2017 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Tamarack-Valley-Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,225.00. Also, insider Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,400 shares of company stock worth $198,638 and sold 78,400 shares worth $210,960.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

