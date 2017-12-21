Spartan Motors (SPAR) Trading 8.5% Higher

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.15. 592,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 228,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.65, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.30 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, insider John W. Slawson sold 21,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $326,765.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 392,528 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 381,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

