Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONCE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann downgraded Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,090.11% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barge Joseph La sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $581,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine A. High sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,885 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 11,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

