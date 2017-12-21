Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Covanta (CVA) Stock Price

Media stories about Covanta (NYSE:CVA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covanta earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.9560025976532 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of Covanta (NYSE CVA) opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Covanta has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Covanta from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In related news, Director John Vincent Hickey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Covanta (CVA) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-covanta-cva-stock-price.html.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.