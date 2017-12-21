Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ormat Technologies (ORA) Share Price

Headlines about Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ormat Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.2374616128225 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 target price on Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of Ormat Technologies (ORA) traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 172,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,500. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3,200.00, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, SVP Etty Rosner sold 9,983 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $601,276.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,276.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 9,890 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $621,982.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,349. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

