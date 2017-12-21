Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mueller Water Products (MWA) Share Price

News articles about Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mueller Water Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1019288595125 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE MWA) opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,049.93, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.14 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider Gregory E. Hyland sold 84,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $1,036,986.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 979,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Hart sold 167,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $2,022,563.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,488.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,514,160. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mueller Water Products (MWA) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-mueller-water-products-mwa-share-price.html.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.