Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Price

Headlines about Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canada Goose earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0333046077441 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Canada Goose ( NYSE GOOS ) opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-canada-goose-goos-stock-price.html.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.