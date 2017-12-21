Societe Generale (GLE) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been given a €49.00 ($58.33) price target by equities research analysts at UBS in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($58.33) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.30 ($64.64) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.77 ($62.82) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.16 ($58.53).
Societe Generale (EPA GLE) opened at €43.37 ($51.63) on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of €40.65 ($48.39) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($62.21).
Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
