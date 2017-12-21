Short Interest in Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Declines By 51.6%

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,194 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 826,328 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2,170.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,127,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ PRGS) opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $2,040.00, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Progress Software had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $159.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

