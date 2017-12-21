Short Interest in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Drops By 6.4%

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,207,972 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 77,108,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,935,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -24.55%.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

