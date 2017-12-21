Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rush Enterprises earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9717838327271 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ RUSHA) opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,991.70, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 26,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $1,393,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,031.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James E. Thor sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,178,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,332 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

