Royal Bank of Canada Trims Telit Communications (TCM) Target Price to GBX 170

Telit Communications (LON:TCM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.29) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Telit Communications (TCM) opened at GBX 155 ($2.09) on Monday. Telit Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 100.25 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 379 ($5.10).

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC (Telit) is a United Kingdom-based enabler of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications providing cellular, short range and positioning modules via its brand Telit Wireless Solutions. The Company develops and markets cellular, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the Internet of Things (IoT).

